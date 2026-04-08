Israeli army vows continued strikes on Hezbollah

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The chief of Israel’s General Staff, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, stated that the Israeli army will continue striking Hezbollah without compromise, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“We will continue to strike the terrorist organisation Hezbollah and seize every opportunity,” Zamir said in a statement from the Israeli military.

“We will not compromise on the security of the [Israeli] residents of the North. We will continue to attack without pause,” he added.

News.Az