Asian stocks mixed as Wall Street nears record highs

U.S. stock futures showed little movement, while oil prices continued to rise.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged 1.7% to 50,705.76, driven by expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut its benchmark interest rate next week. At the same time, traders are watching to see whether the Bank of Japan will opt to raise rates later this month.

Technology and telecoms giant SoftBank Group Corp.'s shares jumped 8.8%.

The government's 10-year bond yield also rose above 1.9%, it's highest since 2007.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index reversed early trading losses, adding 0.2% to 25,816.50, led by gains for tech and consumer stocks. The Shanghai Composite index edged less than 0.1% higher, to 3,879.52.

South Korea's Kospi index fell 0.7% to 4,008.22, with weakness in tech and automotive stocks weighing on the benchmark.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index recovered from a slump earlier in the day, adding less than 0.1% to 8,603.20.

Taiwan's Taiex index fell nearly 0.3%.

On Wednesday, U.S. stocks rose to near their record levels as mixed data on the economy kept alive hopes for a cut to interest rates.

The S&P 500 gained 0.3% to 6,849.72 and pulled within 0.6% of its all-time high set in late October. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.9% to 47,882.90, and the Nasdaq composite added 0.2% to 23,454.09.

The biggest jump in the S&P 500 came from Microchip Technology, which leaped 12.2% after saying it expects sales and profit for the final months of the year to come in at the high end of the forecasted ranges it earlier gave. CEO Steve Sanghi said business is doing better than expected, and it’s reducing inventory levels.

Marvell Technology was another winner, gaining 7.9% after the supplier of semiconductor products delivered a stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected.

Stocks broadly got a lift from easing Treasury yields in the bond market. Yields fell after a report suggested U.S. employers outside of the government may have cut more jobs in November than they added.

While the surprisingly weak report from ADP may be discouraging for people looking for jobs, it also bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut its main interest rate next week. If the Fed does, that would be the third cut of the year in hopes of helping the slowing job market. Investors love lower interest rates because they boost prices for investments and can charge up the economy. A separate report Wednesday on activity for the U.S. services sector was more encouraging. It said growth was stronger last month than expected for businesses in the retail, finance, insurance and other industries.