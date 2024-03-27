Assistant to Azerbaijani President makes post on NATO's former chief

+ ↺ − 16 px

Assistant of the President of the Azerbaijan Republic, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev has made a post on NATO's former Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen on his X account.

"The so-called report or "rubber stamp" propaganda piece by former Secretary General of NATO Andres Rasmussen and his entourage - ordered and paid - as a client by the Government of Armenia and armenian lobby, reminded me to repost my 04 Sep.2023 post where payment document of the Republic of Armenia was shared as well. Anders Fogh Rasmussen fell in forgetfulness to attach payment to his report as Annex. Money talks!" the post reads.

News.Az