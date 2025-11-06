Yandex metrika counter

Astana and Washington agree to collaborate on critical minerals

  • World
  • Share
Astana and Washington agree to collaborate on critical minerals
Photo credit: Akorda

US and Kazakhstan sign Memorandum of Understanding to cooperate on critical minerals.

The signing ceremony took place in Washington, D.C., with the participation of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, News.Az reports, citing Kazinform.

The document was signed by Kazakh Minister of Industry and Construction Yersayin Nagaspayev and US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      