Astana and Washington agree to collaborate on critical minerals

US and Kazakhstan sign Memorandum of Understanding to cooperate on critical minerals.

The signing ceremony took place in Washington, D.C., with the participation of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, News.Az reports, citing Kazinform.

The document was signed by Kazakh Minister of Industry and Construction Yersayin Nagaspayev and US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick.

