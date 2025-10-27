Putin and Tokayev discuss Kazakh President’s upcoming state visit to Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke by phone on Monday to discuss arrangements for Tokayev’s state visit to Russia on November 12, the Kremlin said.

The leaders reviewed key issues on the bilateral agenda, including global developments and the strengthening of the strategic partnership and alliance between Moscow and Astana, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

