Astana to host Azerbaijani-Kazakh tourism forum

An Azerbaijani-Kazakh tourism forum will be held in Astana on June 28.

To be co-organized by Azerbaijan`s Embassy to Kazakhstan, as well as Azerbaijan`s Entrepreneurs Union operating in Kazakhstan the forum will feature presentations about tourism potential of both countries, AzerTag reports.

The bilateral meeting of businessmen will be held as part of the forum.

News.Az

