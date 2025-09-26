Asteroid 2025 SU4 makes close flyby of Earth

+ ↺ − 16 px

Asteroid 2025 SU4, measuring about two meters in diameter, passed near Earth at a distance of roughly 20,000 kilometers, according to the solar astronomy laboratory of the Space Research Institute (IKI) of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

"Small asteroid 2025 SU4 with a diameter of two meters approached the planet at 11:30 a.m. Moscow time (8:30 a.m. GMT) at a distance of slightly over 20,000 kilometers (approximately at the altitude of GLONASS and GPS satellites)," it said, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

It noted that it was first discovered less than 24 hours before the approach. "The asteroid did not pose any significant threat to Earth due to its small size, however, it again demonstrated the high density of minor celestial bodies in the inner solar system and the possibility of their unexpected appearance near the planet," the laboratory’s statement reads.

News.Az