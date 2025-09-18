A dangerous asteroid passed close to Earth

+ ↺ − 16 px

Asteroid 2025 FA22, which topped the European Space Agency's list of potentially hazardous objects, passed by the Earth and the Moon at a distance of approximately 800,000 kilometers today, News.az reports citing TASS.

Source: Skyatnightmagazine

An asteroid discovered in March of this year was thought to be at risk of colliding with Earth, but this possibility was reconsidered yesterday. It has now been confirmed that there is no danger: the object is moving away from the planet, while its brightness in the sky continues to increase and will peak on September 20-21.

The celestial body is estimated to be 130 by 290 meters in size.

The next close approach to Earth is expected on August 20, 2036, but then the distance will be 25 times greater than today's. Dangerous approaches are predicted for 2089 and 2173, and astronomers are continuing observations to refine the asteroid's trajectory.

