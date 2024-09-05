Asteroid hits Earth, burns up over Philippines – VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A small asteroid about 1 meter (3 feet) in size burned up in Earth's atmosphere over Luzon Island in the Philippines early Wednesday afternoon, according to NASA.

#asteroid 2024 #RW1 fell to #Earth over the South #PacificOcean, creating a powerful flash in the sky over the #Philippines at 00:45 local time on September 5. It burned up in the #atmosphere pic.twitter.com/IDYzqQd6Ix — News.Az (@news_az) September 5, 2024

The European Space Agency estimated the impact occurred at 12:39 p.m. ET (4:39 p.m. UTC), News.Az reports citing CNN. The Catalina Sky Survey discovered the object, initially called CAQTDL2 but now named 2024 RW1, this morning. Asteroids around 1 meter in size are estimated to hit Earth about every two weeks, according to the space agency, though they are very rarely spotted before making impact with the planet. “This is just the ninth asteroid that humankind has ever spotted before impact,” ESA tweeted.The object was harmless as it was small enough to burn up in the atmosphere upon entry. Sky-gazers in the area posted video on social media that captured a spectacular fireball.

News.Az