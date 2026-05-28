Oura unveils Ring 5 smart ring with massive upgrades

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Smart ring pioneer Oura is looking to cement its dominance in the wearable tech market with the official unveiling of the Oura Ring 5. The latest flagship tracker introduces a dramatic hardware redesign and a suite of proactive new health features designed to keep competitors at bay.

The headline achievement of the Oura Ring 5 is its physical transformation. Built from durable titanium, the new model is an impressive 40% slimmer than its predecessor, measuring just 0.24 inches wide and 0.09 inches thick. Despite its shrinking footprint, Oura has actually increased the device's battery life, promising between six and nine days of use on a single charge, News.Az reports, citing PC Mag.

Preorders are open now, but the upgrade comes with a price hike. The starting price has jumped $50 from the previous generation to $399 for the classic black or silver finishes, while brushed silver, deep rose, gold, and stealth options will retail for $499. Keep in mind that full access to data still requires an Oura Membership, which costs $5.99 per month or $69.99 per year.

Because of the complete physical redesign, Oura narrows the sizing range this year to sizes 6 through 13. The company strongly recommends utilizing a new sizing kit before purchasing, even if you already wear an older Oura model.

Other notable hardware features include:

Waterproofing: An IP68 dust- and water-resistance rating, safe for depths up to 328 feet.

Sensor changes: Packed with more powerful sensor LEDs for increased accuracy, though it now tracks 12 signal pathways through the finger instead of the Ring 4's 18.

$99 Charging Case: Launching alongside the ring is a premium aluminum wireless charging case that stores a full month's worth of backup battery life.

"Locate" Feature: Both the Ring 5 and the new charging case are compatible with a new Bluetooth tracking tool in the Oura app to help you pinpoint exactly where you left a misplaced device.

Major app upgrade: Tracking blood pressure and GLP-1 meds

Oura is pairing the new hardware with an extensive software overhaul headlined by Health Radar, a proactive monitoring system meant to flag concerning biometric trends before they turn into actual health problems.

For the first time, Oura can now monitor Blood Pressure Signals while you sleep to detect signs of cardiovascular strain. Crucially, unlike competing smartwatches from Samsung, Oura’s tracking does not require calibration with a traditional arm cuff, though it can sync with one if you prefer.

Health Radar also includes an enhanced Nighttime Breathing tool that evaluates respiratory disturbances over a rolling 30-day window to provide a macro-view of your respiratory health.

Finally, leaning into modern healthcare trends, the Oura app now features dedicated support for users taking GLP-1 weight-loss medications. Users can log their dosages, track side effects, and monitor weight changes to see in real time how the medication is directly impacting their daily sleep quality and overall physical readiness.

News.Az