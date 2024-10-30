Astronaut Buzz Aldrin expresses his support for Trump

+ ↺ − 16 px

Buzz Aldrin, who was the second man to walk on the moon, announced his endorsement of Donald Trump for president in a statement released on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Aldrin highlighted Trump’s commitment to exploration in his endorsement. “Over the years, I have seen our government’s approach to space wax and wane, a fluctuating dynamic that has disappointed me from time to time,” Aldrin wrote. “Under President Trump’s first term, America saw a revitalized interest in space. His Administration reignited national efforts to get back to the Moon, and push on to Mars – programs that continue today.” Aldrin added that Trump reinstated the National Space Council and created the U.S. Space Force. He also pointed to “great advancements in the private sector space economy, led by visionaries like Elon Musk.”

