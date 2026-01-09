Astronaut evacuated from ISS over serious medical issue

+ ↺ − 16 px

NASA has brought a crew member and three fellow astronauts back to Earth months earlier than planned due to a “serious medical condition,” marking the first emergency return in the International Space Station’s 25-year history.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said the astronaut’s condition could not be properly diagnosed or treated on the ISS. The agency has not disclosed which of the Crew-11 astronauts is affected or the nature of the issue, citing privacy concerns, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Crew-11 team—U.S. astronauts Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke, Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui, and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Platonov—had been on the station since August and were originally scheduled to return in May 2026. A planned 6.5-hour spacewalk by Cardman and Fincke was canceled due to the medical concern.

NASA emphasized that the issue was not related to station operations. Emergency medical returns from the ISS are rare, and details about astronauts’ health are typically kept confidential.

This incident highlights the unique challenges of providing medical care in orbit, where complex conditions must often be managed remotely until a safe return to Earth is possible.

News.Az