NASA may bring ISS crew home early over medical issue

+ ↺ − 16 px

NASA said on Thursday it is weighing an early return of the International Space Station crew due to an undisclosed medical issue, just hours after scrapping a planned spacewalk.

The U.S. space agency did not provide details on the medical concern but confirmed the affected astronaut is in stable condition and receiving care aboard the ISS, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

NASA had been preparing for a spacewalk scheduled for Thursday before mission managers called it off, prompting new discussions about adjusting the crew’s return timeline.

Further updates are expected as the agency assesses medical and operational factors.

News.Az