At least 10 dead, dozens injured in India chemical factory blast - VIDEO

At least 10 people were killed and several more injured in an explosion and fire at a chemical factory in India's Telangana state.

The incident occurred at the Sigachi Chemical Industry in Pashamylaram after a reactor exploded inside the facility, News.Az reports, citing Indian media.

Authorities quickly launched rescue operations as many workers were feared trapped.

A powerful reactor explosion suddenly triggered a fire at the Telangana chemical factory, killing 10 workers, according to PTI.

Moreover, fire officials confirmed that 15 to 20 people suffered injuries from the intense blast and the flames that followed. The situation quickly turned critical after the explosion, with thick black smoke covering the entire area and panic spreading rapidly among nearby workers and residents.

Authorities quickly launched a large-scale search at the Telangana chemical factory to locate workers feared trapped under the rubble. Meanwhile, local media reported that rescue teams are working around the clock to pull out survivors, despite the hazardous conditions.

“Rescue and search teams have also been deployed at the site to find the trapped workers,” an official confirmed during the ongoing operation. At the same time, investigators are examining the exact cause of the explosion. Officials currently believe that a reactor malfunction triggered the deadly fire.

However, the state government has not yet released any official statement regarding compensation or planned safety inspections. As a result, the entire industrial zone remains on high alert, with several nearby factories halting operations as a necessary safety measure.

