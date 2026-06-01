30-year mortgage rates drop from last year to 6.53%

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The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has dropped by 36 basis points compared to last year, offering a glimmer of hope and tangible savings for potential homebuyers despite ongoing short-term market volatility.

According to Freddie Mac’s latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey, the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to 6.53% for the week ending May 28, down from 6.89% during the same period last year. While the annual drop is a positive sign for affordability, the market remains highly reactive. The current average reflects a minor week-over-week uptick from 6.51%, driven by persistent inflation and recent macroeconomic pressures, News.Az reports, citing Norada.

A 36-basis-point decline may seem small on the surface, but it translates into significant long-term financial relief. For example, on a $400,000 loan, dropping from 6.89% to 6.53% reduces a monthly payment by roughly $96. Over the course of a 30-year loan, that adds up to more than $34,000 saved in total interest. The 15-year fixed mortgage rate also experienced an annual decline, slipping to 5.87% from 6.03% a year ago.

Despite the annual improvement, the housing market is currently navigating a bumpy spring season. Recent upward pressure on rates stems from a combination of geopolitical volatility impacting oil passages and energy prices, rising 10-year Treasury yields, and market uncertainty surrounding the leadership transition at the Federal Reserve.

These factors have created a challenging environment for inventory and home sales. Because a vast majority of current homeowners hold locked-in mortgage rates below 4% or 5%, the current 6.53% average isn't low enough to trigger a refinancing boom or entice owners to sell, keeping the housing supply tight.

While the rapid fluctuations have caused some buyers to temporarily step to the sidelines—prompting Zillow to lower its 2026 home sales growth projection to 1.2%—underlying demand remains remarkably resilient. Pending home sales have climbed for three straight months, indicating that a wave of buyers is poised to re-enter the market the moment mortgage rates show sustained signs of stabilization.

News.Az