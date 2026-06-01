Tesla sales rebound in Sweden with massive May growth

Tesla sales rebound in Sweden with massive May growth

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New Tesla car registrations in Sweden surged by 71% year-on-year in May, hitting a total of 858 registered vehicles.

The latest monthly figures, released on Monday, June 1 by industry organization Mobility Sweden, show a strong upward swing for the electric vehicle manufacturer, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The impressive May performance marks a significant rebound and continues a pattern of highly volatile recovery for Tesla in the Swedish market, following a mix of steep drops and sudden spikes in registrations earlier this year.

News.Az