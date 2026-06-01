Yandex metrika counter

Tesla sales rebound in Sweden with massive May growth

  • Economics
  • Share
Tesla sales rebound in Sweden with massive May growth
Photo: Reuters

New Tesla car registrations in Sweden surged by 71% year-on-year in May, hitting a total of 858 registered vehicles.

The latest monthly figures, released on Monday, June 1 by industry organization Mobility Sweden, show a strong upward swing for the electric vehicle manufacturer, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The impressive May performance marks a significant rebound and continues a pattern of highly volatile recovery for Tesla in the Swedish market, following a mix of steep drops and sudden spikes in registrations earlier this year.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      