Malaysia rolls out strict social media age verification rules

+ ↺ − 16 px

Malaysia has begun enforcing age verification requirements for the registration and opening of social media accounts starting Monday, in an effort to protect children under the age of 16 from online threats, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The measures are being implemented in line with the enforcement of the Child Protection Code (CPC) and Risk Mitigation Code (RMC), which also came into effect on Monday under the Online Safety Act 2025, according to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

Under the new rules, individuals below the age of 16 are no longer permitted to create social media accounts. Those seeking to register must provide official identification documents, such as a MyKad, passport, or MyDigital ID—an officially issued digital identity—to verify their age.

The requirement applies not only to new users. Existing account holders are also required to undergo identity verification to confirm their eligibility to continue accessing social media platforms under the updated criteria.

The enforcement of the CPC and RMC codes is intended to strengthen the child protection framework, while also requiring digital platform providers to take more proactive measures in addressing harmful content.

Service providers that fail to comply with the RMC requirements may face enforcement action, including fines or financial penalties of up to 10 million ringgit (approximately 2.5 million U.S. dollars).

The MCMC also requires platform providers to modify their systems, including algorithmic and content recommendation tools, to reduce users’ exposure to harmful material such as child sexual abuse content, pornography, and financial scams.

News.Az