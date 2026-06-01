Travis Scott booed by fans at first Türkiye performance

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US rapper Travis Scott is facing widespread backlash from furious fans following his first-ever performance in Türkiye, where he reportedly played for less than 20 minutes despite astronomical ticket prices.

The highly anticipated concert, held on Sunday night at Tersane Istanbul, had been generating massive excitement for months. However, the energy quickly soured when the artist allegedly took the stage nearly an hour later than scheduled. Fans were left stunned when the performance wrapped up after a mere 18 minutes, leaving the venue filled with disappointed concertgoers who openly booed the rapper, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Compounding the frustration was the sheer cost of attendance. The event had already made headlines during the initial ticket drop for being one of the country's most expensive music events in history, with premium ticket categories selling for up to 50,000 Turkish liras (approximately $1,300). Resale prices on secondary markets were reportedly floating even higher, leaving fans feeling short-changed by the brief set.

Disappointment quickly spilled onto social media, where thousands of posts blasted the artist for both the short duration of the show and his minimal crowd engagement. Attendees also pointed out that Scott performed with much of his face hidden behind clothing and accessories, adding to the feeling of detachment.

Neither Travis Scott's team nor the event organizers have released a statement regarding the abbreviated set time or the intense online backlash.

News.Az