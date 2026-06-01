Japan targets China, South Korea, Taiwan in steel probe

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Japan has officially launched anti-dumping investigations into key flat steel imports from China, South Korea, and Taiwan, signaling intensifying trade frictions in the global steel market.

According to joint statements released on Monday by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Ministry of Finance, the parallel probes will target hot-rolled and cold-rolled coil, sheet, and strip products. These specific flat steel materials are heavily utilized across vital manufacturing sectors, including automotive production, home appliances, machinery, and packaging, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The formal trade investigation follows an application filed on February 27 by Japan's top steel manufacturing giants. Major players including Nippon Steel, JFE Steel, and Kobe Steel—alongside Nakayama Steel Works for the hot-rolled category—petitioned the government after alleging that international competitors are flooding the domestic market with underpriced steel sold well below fair market value.

The move comes at a time when the global steel market is grappling with a severe combination of excess production capacity and sluggish domestic demand in major economies. China, which holds the mantle as the world's largest steel producer, has significantly ramped up its export volume to offset a cooling domestic market. This surge has heightened international competition and triggered increased regulatory scrutiny from global trading partners.

Japanese ministries noted that the anti-dumping investigations are expected to be concluded within one year under standard protocol. This is not Japan's first move to protect its domestic metals sector; the country has previously enacted similar anti-dumping measures against specific coated and stainless steel products originating from China, South Korea, and Taiwan.

News.Az