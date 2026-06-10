At least 12 killed, 9 injured in Johannesburg shooting

At least 12 killed, 9 injured in Johannesburg shooting

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 12 ‌people were killed and nine injured on Tuesday evening when ​gunmen opened fire at ​an informal settlement in Cleveland, ⁠east of Johannesburg, police ​said on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Police said in ​a statement that they had launched a manhunt for more than ​10 suspects following the ​attack at the Jumpers informal settlement.

The motive ‌for ⁠the attack is not known.

Police said the suspects arrived in a white Toyota ​Quantum, entered ​the ⁠settlement from two access points and opened ​fire at multiple locations ​before ⁠fleeing in the same vehicle.

South Africa has one of ⁠the ​world's highest murder ​rates, averaging about 60 a day.

News.Az