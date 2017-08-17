At least 13 dead in terror attack in Barcelona, Cadena Ser radio reports

+ ↺ − 16 px

A van has crashed into dozens of people in the center of the Spanish city of Barcelona.

The city police described the incident on Twitter as a "massive crash," in a statement released on Thursday, saying, “Huge collision on Las Ramblas in Barcelona by an individual driving a van, many injuries.”



At least 13 people have been killed in the terror attack in Barcelona on Thursday, Cadena Ser radio has reported citing police sources, APA reports quoting Sputnik.



"Thirteen people have died in the incident which has been classified as a terror attack," the radio report said.

News.Az

News.Az