At least 13 injured as another earthquake strikes Afghanistan

At least 13 people were injured after another earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan's Nangarhar province on Thursday night, provincial director for Information and Culture, Qureshi Badlon, said Friday.

According to the official, all the injured persons were from Dara-i-Noor district, although the quake struck several districts including the provincial capital Jalalabad, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, two earthquakes, each 4.7 and 5.6 magnitudes on the Richter scale, jolted Nangarhar on Thursday morning and night, respectively.

The tremors follow a series of quakes with the 6.0-magnitude quake that struck Nangarhar's neighboring Kunar on Sunday night which left more than 2,200 dead, more than 3,600 injured, and nearly 7,000 houses destroyed.

