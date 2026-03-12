Iranian drone hits Dubai Creek Harbour - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A drone struck a residential building in Dubai Creek Harbour early Thursday as United Arab Emirates air defence systems intercepted incoming missiles and drones launched from Iran, authorities said.

Officials confirmed that the drone fell on a building in the area, triggering a fire that was later fully brought under control. The building was evacuated as a precaution, and no injuries were reported among residents, News.Az reports, citing El Balad.

The UAE Ministry of Defence said air defence systems were responding to incoming threats across the country.

“UAE air defences are currently responding to missile and drone threats launched from Iran,” the ministry said in a statement posted on X.

