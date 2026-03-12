President Aliyev: The Nizami Ganjavi International Center is one of the leading international institutions
Photo: AZERTAC
“The Nizami Ganjavi International Center is today one of the leading international institutions, which addresses a broad range of issues. The organization enjoys high international reputation,” President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the opening ceremony of the 13th Global Baku Forum, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.
The head of state noted that the organization makes contribution to elaboration of new approaches of the changing international situation.