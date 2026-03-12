President Aliyev: Security and stability must remain the number one issue on any country's agenda

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The agenda of this year’s forum is very broad. It covers many issues, but I am certain that during the discussions, the focus will be on the current situation in our region and the world,” President Ilham Aliyev said during his opening speech at the 13th Global Baku Forum.

The head of state added, “I think it is now more obvious than ever that issues of security, stability, and safety should be the number one priority on the agenda of any country, because without them, everything else becomes meaningless,” News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

News.Az