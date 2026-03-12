Pokémon Pokopia sales lift Nintendo Switch 2 sentiment

Industry analysts had raised worries that the new console lacked major titles capable of driving hardware demand, while rising memory chip prices have also increased concerns about potential pressure on profit margins, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The new life-simulation game, a spin-off from the broader Pokemon series, has received strong reviews and currently holds a score of 89 on review aggregator Metacritic.

In a client note, Atul Goyal described the title as a “stealth hit.”

“Pokopia serves as a critical software catalyst, accelerating adoption for the Switch 2 hardware install base by capturing the lucrative non-gamer demographic,” he wrote.

Nintendo previously achieved broad appeal with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which became a global hit during the COVID-19 pandemic as players turned to virtual worlds for escapism.