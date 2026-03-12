Missile hits Italian military base in Iraq’s Erbil

In a statement posted on X, the ministry said: “A missile hit our base in Erbil. There are no casualties or injuries among the Italian personnel. They are all fine,” News.Az reports.

Guido Crosetto remained in contact with senior military commanders following the incident, the ministry added.

In a separate message, Antonio Tajani said troops had taken shelter in a bunker during the strike and confirmed that all personnel were “well and safe.”

Italy currently has around 300 soldiers stationed in Erbil, where they are involved in training Kurdish security forces.