Yandex metrika counter

Missile hits Italian military base in Iraq’s Erbil

  • World
  • Share
Missile hits Italian military base in Iraq’s Erbil
Source: AP

A missile struck an Italian military base in Iraq's Erbil overnight, but no casualties were reported, according to Italian Ministry of Defence.

In a statement posted on X, the ministry said: “A missile hit our base in Erbil. There are no casualties or injuries among the Italian personnel. They are all fine,” News.Az reports.

Guido Crosetto remained in contact with senior military commanders following the incident, the ministry added.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

In a separate message, Antonio Tajani said troops had taken shelter in a bunker during the strike and confirmed that all personnel were “well and safe.”

Italy currently has around 300 soldiers stationed in Erbil, where they are involved in training Kurdish security forces.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      