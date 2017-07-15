At least 15 passengers wounded in stab attack in Tehran metro

The passengers received both stab and gunshot wounds.

At least 15 people were wounded in Tehran’s metro on Saturday when a man attacked a clergy with a knife at a station, the Mehr news agency reported.

The incident occurred at a station located in Rey, a suburb of the Iranian capital. After the stab attack, the passengers interfered in the conflict. Police had to open fire to detain the assailant.

News.Az

