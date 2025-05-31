At least 151 dead as severe floods ravage Nigeria

The death toll from severe flooding in Mokwa, a town in Nigeria’s north-central Niger State, has climbed to 151, according to an update from local authorities on Saturday.

The latest figures were released by Ibrahim Hussaini, spokesperson for the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), following torrential rains that struck late Wednesday and continued into Thursday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The downpour caused widespread destruction, washing away homes and infrastructure, including roads and two bridges.

“The current death toll is 151. 3,018 people have been displaced, 503 households and 265 houses affected by the disaster. Three communities have been swept away,” Hussaini said.

Mokwa is a key commercial link between southern traders and northern agricultural producers, making the impact of the flooding both humanitarian and economic.

In response, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) held a stakeholder meeting Friday in Niger State to address early preparedness and mitigation efforts. The campaign, themed “Strengthening Resilience, Enhancing Preparedness and Response,” brought together disaster management officials and partners to strategize on long-term solutions to recurrent flooding.

President Bola Tinubu has ordered NEMA and security forces to intensify search-and-rescue operations in the affected communities, underscoring the urgency of the government’s response.

