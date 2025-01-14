At least 17 miners trapped in Peru

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 17 miners were trapped in a small gold mine in northwestern Peru's La Libertad department after a group of illegal miners attacked the mine on Sunday morning, said the state news agency Andina on Monday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The illegal miners blew up a high-tension tower at the mine, which caused it to collapse. Rescuers have deployed equipment to carry out rescue operations. At present, the missing 17 miners have not been found, according to local media.Peru is rich in gold, silver, copper, and other mineral resources. The Peruvian government has been working to crack down on illegal mining activities.

