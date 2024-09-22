At least 17 Palestinians killed in renewed Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
At least 17 Palestinians lost their lives and dozens were injured in new Israeli airstrikes on Gaza on Sunday, according to medical reports.
A strike on Kafr Qasim School in the Shati refugee camp, which had become a shelter for thousands of displaced civilians west of Gaza City, resulted in six deaths and several injuries, according to a medical source.
Another four people were killed, and 15 others injured, in an airstrike on a house in Deir al-Balah, located in central Gaza. Multiple injuries were also reported in a separate strike in the same area.
In the southern Gaza Strip, an Israeli airstrike on a house north of Rafah killed four more people, as per another medical source. Additionally, two people were killed by artillery shelling in the town of Khuza’a, east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, according to medics.
One civilian was killed and another wounded by an Israeli drone strike west of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, a local source confirmed.
Israel's military campaign in Gaza has continued in response to an attack by Hamas on October 7 of the previous year, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire. The conflict has led to the deaths of nearly 41,400 people, mostly women and children, and over 95,700 injuries, according to local health authorities.
The Israeli assault has displaced almost the entire population of Gaza, exacerbating severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine due to the ongoing blockade. Israel is facing accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the territory.
