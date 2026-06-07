Admiral Nakhimov undergoes sea trials in White Sea after long modernisation

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The nuclear-powered battlecruiser Admiral Nakhimov is currently conducting navigation and speed trials in the White Sea, according to satellite imagery.

The vessel was moved from its berth at the Sevmash shipyard in late May and went to sea on May 31 for the first round of trials following its extensive modernisation, News.Az reports, citing The Barents Observer.

The Admiral Nakhimov has entered the final stage of testing after repairs and upgrades.

The 251-metre warship was identified north of Severodvinsk in Dvina Bay during recent satellite observations, according to Norwegian naval analyst Thord Are Iversen.

The Soviet-era vessel last sailed with the Northern Fleet in 1997 and has undergone decades of refurbishment aimed at returning it to operational status with upgraded missile and weapons systems.

Russian Ministry of Defence sources previously stated that the ship is expected to be armed with Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missiles, significantly enhancing its long-range strike capability.

The nuclear propulsion system of the ship has also been modernised, with both reactors brought back online between late 2024 and early 2025 after fuel replacement and maintenance work.

The Admiral Nakhimov is expected to eventually replace the sister ship Pyotr Velikiy, which has been laid up since 2022 and is reportedly likely to be decommissioned.

News.Az