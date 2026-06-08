Pashinyan declares victory in parliamentary elections in Armenia

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Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, leader of the Civil Contract party, announced his political party's victory in the latest parliamentary elections, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

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"The next parliamentary elections were held on June 7, 2026, and the Civil Contract party won. The Civil Contract party will form the government alone," he said during a press conference broadcast on local television.

News.Az