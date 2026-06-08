Yandex metrika counter

Pashinyan declares victory in parliamentary elections in Armenia

  • World
  • Share
Pashinyan declares victory in parliamentary elections in Armenia
Source: Reuters

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, leader of the Civil Contract party, announced his political party's victory in the latest parliamentary elections, News.az reports, citing Reuters

RECOMMENDED STORIES

"The next parliamentary elections were held on June 7, 2026, and the Civil Contract party won. The Civil Contract party will form the government alone," he said during a press conference broadcast on local television.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      