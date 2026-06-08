Pashinyan declares victory in parliamentary elections in Armenia
Source: Reuters
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, leader of the Civil Contract party, announced his political party's victory in the latest parliamentary elections, News.az reports, citing Reuters.
"The next parliamentary elections were held on June 7, 2026, and the Civil Contract party won. The Civil Contract party will form the government alone," he said during a press conference broadcast on local television.
By Faig Mahmudov