At least 17 people killed in lightning strike in Bangladesh

At least 17 wedding party members were killed on Wednesday by a massive lightning strike in Bangladesh's Chapainawabganj district, some 302 km northwest of capital Dhaka, a senior official said.

Sakib Al Rabbi, head of Chapainawabganj's Shibganj sub-district administration, told Xinhua over the mobile phone that "17 people were killed on the spot after lightning struck a wedding party boat."

He said the tragic incident took place at a boat terminal on the bank of the Padma River at noon on Wednesday.

According to the official, the boat carrying dozens of people of a wedding party was crossing the Padma River amid the heavy downpour.

After the boat anchored at a terminal on the riverbank, it was struck by massive lightning, killing 17 people and injuring 6 others.

Lightning strikes in the past couple of months reportedly killed scores of people in parts of the country.

Deaths due to lightning strikes are common in Bangladesh during this time of the year, as the weather changes from the dry season to the rainy summer season.

But the country is experiencing a surge of lightning strike deaths in recent years. Experts here blame the rise in lightning strike deaths directly on climate change that made Bangladesh more vulnerable to the impacts.

