EU plans €90B Ukraine loan despite Hungary’s resistance

Next week, EU leaders will meet in Brussels to convince Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico to back the loan. This funding could cover around two-thirds of Ukraine’s financial needs for 2026–2027.

If Hungary and Slovakia continue to block the plan, Baltic and Nordic countries are ready with a contingency strategy. They could provide €30 billion in bilateral loans, bypassing the need for EU-wide approval, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Netherlands has pledged €3.5 billion per year to Ukraine until 2029, part of its bilateral support.

Budapest, under Orbán, has conditioned its support on restarting Russian raw material flows through the Druzhba oil pipeline.

Without EU or bilateral support, Ukraine could face a budget deficit as early as spring 2026.

The €90 billion EU loan was agreed upon by the European Council in December 2025 and formally presented by the European Commission in January 2026.

In summary, the EU is determined to fund Ukraine even if some member states refuse, relying on bilateral agreements and committed countries to keep support flowing.

