Three crew missing after Thai ship hit in Strait of Hormuz - PHOTO

Three crew members are missing after a Thai vessel was struck by unknown projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz, Thailand’s Transport Ministry said.

According to officials, 20 crew members were rescued after abandoning the ship in a lifeboat. They were later picked up by the Omani navy, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Image: AP

Authorities said an explosion occurred at the stern of the vessel, sparking a fire in the engine compartment where the three missing crew members had been working at the time of the incident.

The Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical shipping routes for energy supplies, has seen heightened tensions in recent days. Investigations into the attack are ongoing.

Image: AP

News.Az