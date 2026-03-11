Uber and Zoox team up to bring robotaxis to ride-hailing

+ ↺ − 16 px

Uber Technologies has signed a multi-year deal with Zoox to deploy the autonomous company’s purpose-built robotaxis on its platform. This marks Zoox’s first partnership with a third-party ride-hailing service.

The collaboration is set to debut in Las Vegas this summer, with plans to expand to Los Angeles by mid-2027. The robotaxis will be available through both the Zoox app and Uber’s platform for eligible trips, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Zoox, founded in 2014 and acquired by Amazon in 2020 for $1.3 billion, is known for its unique design: its vehicles have no steering wheel or pedals, focusing entirely on passenger experience. The company has driven over one million autonomous miles and served more than 300,000 riders.

Uber, which partners with 25 autonomous vehicle developers, already offers autonomous rides in cities like Phoenix, Austin, Atlanta, and Dubai. The company aims to operate in 15 cities globally by the end of 2026 and become the world’s largest facilitator of autonomous trips by 2029.

Zoox is also expanding testing to Dallas and Phoenix, alongside opening a command hub for fleet operations in Arizona. This partnership highlights the rapid push toward commercial autonomous ride services.

