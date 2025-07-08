At least 18 people missing in northern Nepal floods

At least 18 people missing in northern Nepal floods

At least 18 individuals were reported missing early Tuesday after heavy rainfall caused severe flooding in northern Nepal, authorities said.

The police have received reports that at least 18 people have gone missing in floods that occurred at Rasuwagadhi border point, Inspector Krishna Dhital from Rasuwa district police said, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

"The majority of them were working at a dry port close to the border," he said.

A bridge at the border point was washed away, and several electric vehicles parked at the dry port were swept away, Dhital said.

Nepal suffers from monsoon rains each year.

News.Az