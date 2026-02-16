At least 2 killed in explosion near police station in Pakistan

At least 2 killed in explosion near police station in Pakistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least two people were killed and 14 others injured in a powerful explosion near Miryan Police Station in Bannu, located in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday.

According to a statement from police, the blast was caused by explosive material planted in a motorcycle, which was detonated near the station, News.Az reports, citing Pakistani media.

Authorities confirmed that a child was among those killed in the explosion.

Emergency responders from Rescue 1122 arrived swiftly at the scene, providing immediate assistance. Rescue teams transported the bodies of the deceased and the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Security forces cordoned off the area following the explosion as investigations were launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the attack.

News.Az