Explosion in Beirut: Targeted strike hits Aisha Bakkar, casualties reported - VIDEO
- 11 Mar 2026 09:48
Photo: AP Photo
A targeted strike has hit the Aisha Bakkar area in the Lebanese capital Beirut.
According to initial reports, multiple casualties have been reported as a result of the attack, News.Az reports, citing BBC.
Emergency services are currently working at the scene, while details about the number of victims and the circumstances of the strike are still being clarified.
By Aysel Mammadzada