Explosion reported near vessel off Abu Dhabi coast - PHOTO

A maritime incident was reported 36 nautical miles north of Abu Dhabi, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

Officials said the captain of a nearby vessel observed a splash in the water and heard a loud bang close to a bulk carrier, News.Az reports, citing ILRedAlert.

Photo: UKMTO

The cause of the incident remains unclear, with no confirmation yet if it involved an explosion, an accident, or another maritime event.

Authorities are monitoring the situation and have not released further details. Vessels in the area are advised to remain alert while investigations continue.

News.Az