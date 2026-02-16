Three injured in store explosion in Kazakhstan - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three people were injured after a gas-air mixture explosion at a grocery store in the Zhetysu region of Kazakhstan, emergency officials said.

The blast occurred in a shop in the village of Karabulak in the Eskeldinsky district. Emergency responders said the explosion caused partial collapse of the building’s outer wall and roof, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The injured were examined by paramedics and taken to a district hospital for further medical checks. No fatalities were reported.

About 40 emergency personnel and eight units of equipment were deployed to deal with the aftermath. Rescue teams are currently clearing debris, while authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion.

Local officials urged residents to follow gas equipment safety rules and ensure regular technical maintenance. Authorities also warned that water supply on several streets may be temporarily suspended due to emergency repair work.

