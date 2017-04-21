At least 20 children die in bus crash in South Africa

At least 20 children die in bus crash in South Africa

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 20 schoolchildren have been killed in a crash in South Africa.

The minibus they were travelling on collided with a truck on a road between the towns of Bronkhorstspruit and Verena, about 70 kilometres (45 miles) from Pretoria, APA reported citing Daily Mail Online.

Medical service said responders found about 13 children trapped inside the vehicle after its flames were put out.

The other children were found outside the minibus.

The emergency service said the cause of the crash is not yet known.

News.Az

News.Az