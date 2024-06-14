At least 20 killed in paramilitary forces attack in C. Sudan: civil society organizations

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 20 civilians were killed and 25 others injured in an attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on a village in central Sudan's Sinnar State, Sudanese civil society organizations announced on Friday.

"The RSF on Thursday fired artillery shells towards the Sheikh Al-Sammani village, east of Sinnar (the capital city of Sinnar State)," leading to mass displacement for the village's residents, the Al-Sinnari Observatory, a local legal organization, said in a statement.Meanwhile, the Karari Resistance Committees and Al-Gezira Call Initiative, both non-governmental organizations, confirmed the attack in separate statements, with the initiative noting that the RSF used various types of weapons in its attack on the village, including heavy artillery and drones.The attack came days after the RSF attacked Wad Al-Noura village in Gezira State, killing over 100 civilians.Violent clashes have recently been raging between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the RSF in Khartoum State and the Gezira State in central Sudan, as well as in the White Nile State in the south and North Darfur State in the west.The escalations are part of a larger conflict between the two parties across Sudan since April 15, 2023, which has so far claimed more than 15,550 lives and displaced over 8.8 million people nationwide, according to recent estimates by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

News.Az