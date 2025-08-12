Death toll from Lassa fever in Nigeria rises to 155

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll from the Lassa fever outbreak in Nigeria has risen to 155, with at least three fatalities recorded so far this month, the country's public health authorities have confirmed, News.Az reports citing Aljazeera.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) said in a statement on Monday that a total of 825 confirmed cases have been recorded since the start of the year, alongside more than 6,520 suspected infections.

According to the NCDC, the case fatality rate dropped slightly to 18.6 percent from 18.7 percent last month. At least 21 of Nigeria's 36 states have reported cases, with Edo, Ondo, and Ebonyi in the south, as well as Bauchi and Taraba in the north, identified as the worst-hit. A total of 105 local government areas out of the country's 774 have reported infections this year.

The agency noted a slight decline in confirmed cases compared to the same period in 2024, but said the fatality rate has risen from 17.6 percent last year. It added that people aged 21 to 30 remain the most affected, with a male-to-female ratio of 1:0.8.

Earlier this year, the NCDC cited poor health-seeking behavior, high treatment costs in some areas, and limited awareness in high-burden communities as key challenges. The agency has activated a multi-sectoral incident management system to coordinate a nationwide response.

Lassa fever is primarily transmitted through food or household items contaminated with rodent urine or feces. Human-to-human transmission can occur through direct contact with the saliva, urine, or excrement of infected rats.

News.Az