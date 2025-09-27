At least 29 dead, 50 injured at Indian actor-politician Vijay's rally

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 29 people were killed and about 50 were injured at a rally held by Tamil actor and politician Vijay in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, the Hindu newspaper reported on Saturday, citing the state's Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Large crowds had gathered for the meeting, part of Vijay’s ongoing state tour for his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, the report said.

Vijay, who goes by only one name, is campaigning ahead of state elections that are to be held early next year.

At least 44 doctors from the nearby districts of Tiruchirappalli and Salem were sent to Karur, the report added.

"The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X.

Calls to Tamil Nadu state's health ministry and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's office went unanswered.

"The news coming from Karur is worrying," Stalin said in an X post, adding that he had directed ministers and officials to provide urgent medical aid to those who collapsed at the Karur rally and ordered additional assistance from nearby Tiruchirappalli.

