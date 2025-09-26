India sees drop in foreign exchange reserves

+ ↺ − 16 px

India’s foreign exchange reserves decreased by $396 million to $702.57 billion in the week ending September 19, according to weekly data released Friday by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

This was the first occasion when the country's forex reserves had fallen, after rising for three consecutive weeks, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The RBI data also revealed that the Foreign Currency Assets fell by 864 million dollars to 586.15 billion dollars, while the Gold Reserves rose by 360 million dollars to 92.78 billion dollars and the Special Drawing Rights increased by 105 million dollars to 18.88 billion dollars.

Meanwhile, India's reserves position at the International Monetary Fund improved by 2 million dollars to 4.76 billion dollars, added the RBI data.

