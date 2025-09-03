At least 3 dead, 22 injured as vehicle rams into India religious procession
At least three people lost their lives and nearly 22 others sustained injuries when a speeding vehicle plowed into a religious procession during Ganesh Visarjan in the Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh, India, police said.
The incident occurred late on Tuesday night. The dead included two women and a man, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
Some of the injured were said to be in a serious condition.
The vehicle driver was nabbed by the people at the scene.