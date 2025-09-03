Yandex metrika counter

At least 3 dead, 22 injured as vehicle rams into India religious procession

  • World
  • Share
At least 3 dead, 22 injured as vehicle rams into India religious procession

At least three people lost their lives and nearly 22 others sustained injuries when a speeding vehicle plowed into a religious procession during Ganesh Visarjan in the Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh, India, police said.

The incident occurred late on Tuesday night. The dead included two women and a man, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Some of the injured were said to be in a serious condition.

The vehicle driver was nabbed by the people at the scene.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      