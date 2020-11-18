At least 34 hurt in China restaurant blast

At least 34 people were injured in an explosion in China’s central Hunan province, local media reported on Wednesday.

The blast occurred in a restaurant in Miluo city, according to state-run news agency Xinhua.

Citing local authorities, the report said the restaurant caught fire following the explosion.

All the injured people have been shifted to hospitals, it added.

Local police found a small gas cylinder at the site and are investigating the cause of the explosion, the report said.

