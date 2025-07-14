At least 4 killed in Southend Airport plane crash - VIDEO

Four people were killed when a plane crashed and exploded in a "fireball" at London Southend Airport on Sunday.

The airport has been closed until further notice after the small plane crash - with video footage emerging showing a huge fireball in the aftermath, News.Az reports, citing Sky News.

Images posted online showed large flames and a cloud of black smoke following the incident on Sunday afternoon, while aerial pictures show the remains of the aircraft and a large scorched area of ground.

BREAKING: A passenger #plane burst into a massive fireball after crashing shortly following takeoff from #LondonSouthend Airport in Essex. pic.twitter.com/EW5cEVDEF7 — News.Az (@news_az) July 13, 2025

Essex Police said it responded to "reports of a collision involving one 12-metre plane" shortly before 4pm.

"We are working with all emergency services at the scene now and that work will be ongoing for several hours," the statement said.

"We would please ask the public to avoid this area where possible while this work continues."

Police are expected to provide further updates this afternoon.

Southend Airport said it would be "closed until further notice" due to the "serious incident".

"We ask that any passengers due to travel (on Monday) via London Southend Airport contact their airline for information and advice," it added.

Zeusch Aviation, based at Lelystad Airport in the Netherlands, confirmed its SUZ1 flight had been "involved in an accident" at the airport and its thoughts were with "everyone who has been affected".

It has been reported that the plane involved in the incident is a Beech B200 Super King Air, a twin-propeller aircraft.

According to flight-tracking service Flightradar, it took off at 3.48pm and was bound for Lelystad, a city in the Netherlands.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch said it is investigating the incident "involving an aircraft near Southend Airport".

"A multi-disciplinary team including inspectors with expertise in aircraft operations, human factors, engineering and recorded data arrived at the accident site yesterday afternoon. Enquiries are ongoing today," a spokesperson added.

